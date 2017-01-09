Carmel Valley homes flooded by river water after nearby levee breaks

Ten homes in the Carmel Valley were partly flooded late Sunday after a nearby river swelled from heavy rains that pummeled Northern California, authorities said.

The Carmel River breached "by several feet" and a levee in the area broke, sending water toward a cluster of 10 homes along the river bank, according to Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.

The extent of the damage to the homes was not immediately known.

A water rescue team from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, along with the county's sheriff's deputies and Red Cross officials, responded to the scene. Most of the homeowners chose to remain. Two residents who were described as elderly were evacuated.

The waters began to recede after about 12:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities said deputies would remain at the site to monitor conditions.

The National Weather Service initially estimated that between 20 and 30 homes could have been inundated by the levee breach.

A flash flood warning was in place for northwestern Monterey County until 2 a.m. Monday.