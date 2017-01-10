A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain.
The winter weather is also bringing some more much-needed rain to other parts of California.
Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.
Evacuations in Marin County after creek overflows banks
|Matt Hamilton
People were briefly evacuated late Tuesday from homes and businesses in the North Bay town of San Anselmo after a nearby creek overflowed its banks, authorities said.
The Corte Madera Creek rose about one foot over its flood stage in Ross Valley, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Police in San Anselmo said the creek reached about 8 inches above the flood stage.
Flood sirens blared in San Anselmo, Fairfax and Ross Valley, located about 20 miles north of San Francisco, and officials asked residents to seek higher ground.
Roads in downtown San Anselmo were shut down, but just before 9 p.m., officials lifted the evacuation order.