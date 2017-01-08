A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain in the next week.
The winter weather will also bring some more much-needed rain to other parts of California. Another powerful storm from the Pacific Ocean, spawned by an atmospheric "river" bringing moisture from the subtropics, is expected to move through Central and Southern California between late Saturday and Monday.
Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.
Flooding imminent at the Truckee River
|Paige St. John
The Truckee river was at 1 1/2 feet on Saturday. By Sunday morning it had risen to 3 1/2 feet.
It tops its banks at 4 1/2 feet and is expected to crest at 2 p.m. over 7 feet in depth, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
That wall of water is expected to take out private bridges in the Alpine Meadows area north of North Tahoe. Later in the day it will move downstream into Reno, where flooding is also expected the agency said.