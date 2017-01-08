A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain in the next week.
The winter weather is also bringing some more much-needed rain to other parts of California. Another powerful storm from the Pacific Ocean, spawned by an atmospheric "river" bringing moisture from the subtropics, is expected to move through Central and Southern California between late Saturday and Monday.
Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.
I-80 closed in both directions near Donner Summit after mudslide as big as a football field
|Paige St. John
A major mud slide on Donner Summit Sunday night closed Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada, cutting off the main transportation route between Reno and San Francisco.
California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Mann said the flow of mud and rock extended across the westbound lanes of the road for about the length of a football field and was seven feet deep in places.
Downed power lines forced the closure of the eastbound lanes and complicated cleanup efforts.
The road was expected to remain closed for hours, possibly until Monday morning. By then, it could be snowing thick enough to require chains for passage.
"The mess just keeps getting better," Mann said.