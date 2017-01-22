The National Weather Service is warning that the storm hitting Southern California on Sunday could be the strongest since 2010. The heaviest rain is expected this afternoon and evening, with the storm continuing into Monday.
Key info
- The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for the South Bay, L.A. Harbor area, Long Beach, Anaheim and Santa Ana through 4:30 p.m.
- The city of Duarte has issued evacuation orders for residents living in the areas burned last summer by the Fish fire in the San Gabriel Mountains near Azusa.
- Santa Clarita issued notices for about 120 homes in the vicinity of last summer’s Sand fire.
- Evacuations were also ordered in burn areas in Silverado Canyon in Orange County and parts of Santa Barbara County.
L.A.'s rainfall since Oct. 1 — more than 13 inches — has been 216% of normal
Southern California has been mired in a six-year drought. But Sunday's storm is part of a larger shift toward wetter conditions that began last fall. Since October 1, downtown L.A. has received more than 13 inches of rain — 216% of normal rainfall for this period, which the National Weather Service said was 6.26 inches.
Officials said that much of the Southland remains in drought but that the storms of the last few days are helping.