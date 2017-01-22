L.A.'s rainfall since Oct. 1 — more than 13 inches — has been 216% of normal

Southern California has been mired in a six-year drought. But Sunday's storm is part of a larger shift toward wetter conditions that began last fall. Since October 1, downtown L.A. has received more than 13 inches of rain — 216% of normal rainfall for this period, which the National Weather Service said was 6.26 inches.

Officials said that much of the Southland remains in drought but that the storms of the last few days are helping.