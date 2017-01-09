A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain.
The winter weather is also bringing some more much-needed rain to other parts of California.
Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.
Sacramento River floodgates to open for first time in a decade
|Paige St. John
Rising floodwaters have triggered actions to protect the city of Sacramento.
For the first time in a decade, the floodgates of the Sacramento River will be opened Monday morning, releasing a wall of water downstream into the Yolo Bypass.
The National Weather Service warned farmers in the river valley region to have livestock and farm equipment moved out of the way. The California Department of Water Resources last opened the gates of the manually operated weir, built in 1916, in 2005.
The low-level Yolo Bypass is one of several drainage areas designed to catch floodwaters in such situations, but is used for farming in dry years.