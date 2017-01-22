So far, so good in burn areas

In the Duarte burn area, many residents decided to stay in their homes home, despite mandatory evacuation orders. Rudy Fuentes said he stayed behind to protect his home in case things really got out of hand, though he said, "I hope it doesn't come to that."

His driveway was covered in about two inches of mud from Friday's rains and mudflow, and he tied plywood across the driveway to protect it. He's also got sandbags and, on Friday, and he and his son dug a couple of trenches.

"We just decided to stick it out," Fuentes said.

Jerry Katz, a 25-year resident of the neighborhood, wasn't worried at all. He didn't put down sandbags or dig trenches. He blamed nervous lawyers for the city's orders to leave.

"The real problem is I can't take my son to Cheesecake Factory tonight," Katz said.

Orange County officials remained on guard, particularly in Silverado Canyon, which is still recovering from a fire in 2014. Extra emergency crews have been brought in to help, including a bulldozer operator and two additional swift-water rescue teams.

“The ground still remains pretty saturated and … it can be problematic,” said Capt. Alan Wilkes of the Orange County Fire Authority.