A string of winter storms is expected to bring up to 20 feet of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain.
The winter weather is also bringing some more much-needed rain to other parts of California.
Officials say that if these wet conditions extend into the spring, 2017 could prove a turning point for the epic, years-long drought in the state.
Storms have added 33.6 billion gallons of water to Lake Tahoe since Jan. 1
The series of storms over the last few weeks in the Sierra Nevada have been very good to Lake Tahoe.
According to the National Weather Service, the lake has gained about 33.6 billion gallons of water since Jan. 1 -- and the lake has risen about one foot.
It's a big turn around from just a few years ago, when the drought had Lake Tahoe water levels reaching record lows.
After a lull Monday, more snow is on the way for the Sierra through Thursday.