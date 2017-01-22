Storms generate 34-foot wave, a new record for Central California coast

The latest storms to hit California have broken records.

According to the National Weather Service, monster surf on Saturday set a new wave height record for the Monterey Bay: 34.12 feet.

The previous record was 32.8 feet, set in 2008.

High surf was also reported across the Central Coast and north of San Francisco.

The powerful surf smashed the remains of a famed concrete ship, the S.S. Palo Alto, in the Monterey Bay town of Aptos.