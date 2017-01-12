Today's storm is the latest of a series to dump rain on the region, which has been hard hit by six years of drought.
Officials warned of potential mud flows in areas affected by wildfires last year and heavy rains in the afternoon, when there will be a slight chance for thunderstorms. Forecasters say southern and eastern Los Angeles County will be hardest hit.
Tree falls on Metro train in Pasadena, causing 20-minute delays
Sarah Parvini
A tree fell on a southbound Metro train in Pasadena on Thursday morning, delaying the commute for 20 minutes.
Metro officials said the downed tree was caused by recent rains and stormy weather. Passengers were removed from the train while Metro crews worked to set up buses to transport the morning commuters.