L.A. County to pay $15 million to man wrongfully convicted of murder

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $15-million payment for a man who spent nearly three decades behind bars for a slaying he says he did not commit.

The settlement — one of the largest in L.A. County in recent years — brings an end to a legal saga that began in 1985 when Frank O’Connell was convicted of fatally shooting a man at a South Pasadena apartment complex.

A judge freed him in 2012 after finding that Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives failed to disclose exculpatory evidence during his original trial.

“This brings a sense of closure. It’s been a long road,” O’Connell said. “It’ll be a new beginning for me, and I can really start my life over. I can’t make up for the time that was stolen from me, but I can take positive action with what’s left.”

Since 1989, at least 180 people have had wrongful convictions thrown out in California, including 63 in Los Angeles County, according to data from the University of Michigan’s National Registry of Exonerations. A majority of the Los Angeles cases involved witness misidentification.

On Jan. 5 1984, O’Connell was arrested for the shooting death of Jay French, a maintenance worker who had been in a heated custody battle with his ex-wife over their son.

O’Connell was a 27-year-old woodworker at the time. The Sheriff’s Department suspected him early on.

French’s ex-wife — Gina French — told detectives that O’Connell had moved in with her and that they had a brief affair. In addition, a witness to the shooting reported to detectives that Jay French told him after he was shot that “this had something to do” with his ex-wife, according to court documents.

O’Connell matched the description from witnesses of a tall, slender, blond gunman. The prosecution's star witness was Daniel Druecker, a tenant in the State Street apartment complex where the shooting occurred. Druecker identified O'Connell as the gunman from a photo lineup and testified that he was sure O'Connell was the killer.

A year after the shooting, O’Connell, a former football star at Glendora High School and father of a 4-year-old son, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

For the next 27 years while in prison, he maintained his innocence. He wrote to Centurion Ministries, a nonprofit organization that works on behalf of inmates who claim they were wrongfully convicted, and asked for help.

“I quickly realized this was an innocent man,” said Kate Germond, executive director at Centurion, who worked on O’Connell’s case.

Germond learned that Druecker had an obstructed view of the shooting and wasn’t wearing his glasses at the time. Druecker also told Germond that he felt pressured by detectives to identify O’Connell as the gunman.

I’m a little disappointed I never got an apology and I realize it may never happen, but I don’t carry it with me. — Frank O'Connell, who will receive $15 million in his lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully convicted of murder

At a new hearing in 2012, a judge determined O’Connell should be freed. Detectives, she ruled, may have improperly influenced witnesses and failed to give the defense evidence pointing to another possible suspect, a violation of the so-called Brady rule that requires the government to turn over favorable evidence to the defense .

The evidence that was suppressed included an anonymous tip from a caller who claimed French’s ex-wife had paid a hit man in Oregon $7,000 to kill her husband, according to court documents.

In her ruling, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Suzette Clover faulted detectives for not turning over notes from their investigation revealing that another boyfriend of Gina French was suspected of trying to kill her husband several years earlier. That man was described as tall with sandy or blond hair.

In 2013, O’Connell filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department alleging that detectives withheld evidence and provided misleading information during his trial.

Attorneys for the sheriff’s detectives argued that the law was unclear at the time about what evidence police needed to turn over to defendants.

In 2015, a federal appeals panel said authorities should have known that they were required to give O’Connell the evidence. O’Connell’s attorney, Ronald Kaye, said he hopes the case will prompt the Sheriff’s Department to make sure that detectives provide defendants with evidence that ensures a fair trial. “You have an obligation to provide evidence that is favorable to the defense,” Kaye said.

O’Connell, now 59, works at an auto repair shop in Colorado. He’s spent the last five years rebuilding his relationship with his son, Nick.

He said he has enjoyed relearning the simple things since being released from prison, such as how to drive and use new technology.

“It’s been exciting and yet scary at the same time. But every day I wake up on my feet and I don’t look back,” O’Connell said.

He said he hopes the settlement will be a catalyst for change at the Sheriff’s Department to prevent wrongful convictions in the future.

Maintaining a positive attitude, he says, is the only way he can move forward in life.

“I’m a little disappointed I never got an apology and I realize it may never happen, but I don’t carry it with me,” O’Connell said.

CAPTION The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. CBS News and PBS suspended veteran broadcaster Charlie Rose. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez was killed by migrants who beat him with rocks, union officials say. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. CBS News and PBS suspended veteran broadcaster Charlie Rose. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez was killed by migrants who beat him with rocks, union officials say. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. CAPTION The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. CBS News and PBS suspended veteran broadcaster Charlie Rose. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez was killed by migrants who beat him with rocks, union officials say. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. CBS News and PBS suspended veteran broadcaster Charlie Rose. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez was killed by migrants who beat him with rocks, union officials say. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. CAPTION Charlie Rose's CBS News career came to an unceremonious end Tuesday when the network fired him over allegations of sexual harassment. Charlie Rose's CBS News career came to an unceremonious end Tuesday when the network fired him over allegations of sexual harassment. CAPTION President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. CAPTION An obituary for Charles Manson, dead at 83. An obituary for Charles Manson, dead at 83. CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage.

melissa.etehad@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @melissaetehad