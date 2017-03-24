Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Pico Rivera

A woman was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on a busy thoroughfare in Pico Rivera earlier in the day.

Berta Ramirez, 21, of Pico Rivera is being held on $50,000 bail, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Wilson Wong said in a statement.

About 2 a.m. Friday, a woman believed to be in her 30s was riding a bike on Rosemead Boulevard when she was struck just south of Rex Road. She was taken to Beverly Hospital in Montebello, where she was pronounced dead.

Lt. Noe Garcia of the Sheriff’s Department’s Pico Rivera station said the victim, who has not been identified, may have been a transient.

A few hours after the woman was struck, Wong said, deputies patrolling a neighborhood two miles away pulled over Ramirez’s blue-gray 2005 Honda Accord for several vehicle code violations.

As the deputies questioned Ramirez, they noticed extensive damage to the front of her sedan. The vehicle was determined to match the description of the Honda that left the scene of the hit-and-run.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Pico Rivera station at (562) 949-2421 or (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

corina.knoll@latimes.com

@corinaknoll