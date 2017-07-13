Earthquake fault maps for Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and other Westside areas could bring development restrictions

Officials on Thursday released new draft maps showing the locations of earthquake faults in Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and the Westside, raising the prospect of development restrictions in areas directly above the fissures.

The quake faults run along some of Southern California’s most expensive real estate, covering such tony neighborhoods as Brentwood and Pacific Palisades as well as Century City, Westwood and other premium business centers.

The long-awaited maps are part of a new effort by the state to locate fault lines so that new buildings are not constructed on top of them. A Times analysis in 2013 showed that more than a dozen projects — including apartments and offices — were approved along the general path of the Santa Monica and Hollywood faults in the last decade without requiring seismic studies. Such studies would have been required had the state completed the fault mapping, according to public records.

The maps could have implications for future development on the Westside. As the state drew maps for the Hollywood fault several years ago, it intensified debate over a plan to build Hollywood’s tallest skyscrapers above what state officials said was an active fault.

The general path of the Santa Monica fault has been known for years. But official mapping is necessary to trigger state laws that restrict development along fault lines. The fault runs along Santa Monica Boulevard from Beverly Hills and Century City through Westwood and into West Los Angeles.

The fault system widens significantly as it moves toward Brentwood and Santa Monica. One finger moves northwest toward San Vicente Boulevard and another moves south toward Wilshire Boulevard.

The faults run through densely populated areas that have already been largely built-out over the last century. Seismic reviews would be required on new construction, and maps would not impact existing buildings.

The state law passed after the 1971 Sylmar earthquake ripped apart many homes directly on top of the San Fernando fault. In one neighborhood, 80% of homes near the fault suffered moderate to significant damage.

The release of the maps marks the first time the California Geological Survey has issued official draft maps for earthquake faults on the Westside.

California law prohibits the construction of new buildings for human habitation directly on top of a fault in official earthquake fault zones. Buildings that straddle both sides of the fault have been destroyed in earthquakes, as land on one side of the fault slides past the other. Such destruction happened in the 2014 Napa earthquake.

Once the maps are finalized, state law will require that anyone seeking to build in a fault zone be required to hire a geologist to investigate whether construction will be on an actual fault line. Local building officials will have the final authority to ensure new structures are built away from faults.

In addition to mapping the Santa Monica fault, officials also completed mapping the western edge of the Hollywood fault, which runs through West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, and the northern edge of the Newport-Inglewood fault, which runs through Culver City, Pico-Robertson and Mid-City.

Beverly Hills, Century City and Westwood

(Source: CGS | Credit: Raoul Rañoa / Los Angeles Times )

West L.A.

(Source: California Geological Survey | Credit: Raoul Rañoa / Los Angeles Times )

Santa Monica, Brentwood, Sawtelle

(Source: California Geological Survey | Credit: Raoul Rañoa / Los Angeles Times )

Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica

West Hollywood, Beverly Hills

Pico-Robertson, Mid-City, Culver City

The maps are subject to revisions as the California Geological Survey seeks public feedback. Comments are due to the State Mining and Geology Board by Oct. 11.

State officials also released updated fault maps for areas struck by the magnitude-6 Napa earthquake in 2014. That earthquake revealed previously undiscovered faults that ran through residential homes, destroying the foundations of some of them.

This article will be updated.