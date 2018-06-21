Nearly 100 children separated from parents at the border are in L.A. area, most of them detained, advocates say

Nearly 100 children separated from migrant parents at the southern border in recent weeks under President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy have reached the Greater Los Angeles region, according to local immigrant rights organizations.
Most of the children are 9 and younger and are housed in detention shelters or foster homes overseen by government-contracted shelters, the organizations said Wednesday. Few have been reunited with family or friends of family.
It is unclear what will happen to detained children and parents now that Trump has retreated from his 6-week-old practice of splitting families that illegally cross into the United States.
Immigrant advocates say Trump’s hard-line policy, which separated about 2,300 children from their parents, has taken a heavy toll on Los Angeles, home to a vast Central American population.
"Los Angeles is the epicenter of immigration,” said Jorge-Mario Cabrera, spokesman for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. “We object to the president’s zero tolerance policy, not just because it’s the right to do do, but because we suffer it in the flesh, more than any other urban center in the United States.”
Cabrera said legislators in many other states supporting Trump’s immigration “bad policies” don’t know firsthand how their decisions trickle down in diverse centers like Los Angeles.
Since 2014, when thousands of children began crossing the border alone because of violence in home countries, Los Angeles County has remained one of the top regions to receive unaccompanied kids.
In fiscal year 2017, sponsors countywide received nearly 3,000 children, more than any other county in the country.
“So many of these kids are ultimately L.A.’s kids,” said Lindsay Toczylowski, executive director of Immigrant Defenders Law Center. “They belong to our families, to our communities.”
“Elected officials from Los Angeles need to be leading the way, fighting back against these policies,” she added.
Immigrant Defenders, based in downtown Los Angeles, provides legal assistance and know-your-rights workshops to children and parents in detention.
Last week, Toczylowski was denied access to the Victorville federal prison, where parents of some of the children his group serves may be housed.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on the organization’s behalf Wednesday.
Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to end the practice of separating children from parents illegally crossing into the United States.
His directive seeks to keep families together in detention. That is likely to open a new legal battle, however, over a landmark 21-year-old court settlement known as the Flores agreement under which the federal government agreed to hold immigrant minors no longer than 20 days. Immigration cases typically take much longer than that.
The order could well be temporary. Administration officials called the order a stopgap measure and refused to say what they would do with the migrant children in three weeks, should they fail to get a court’s exemption or pass legislation through Congress. Nor did the administration have plans to begin reuniting families already separated.