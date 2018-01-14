Mud, darkness and destruction turned Montecito into death trap

The realization that houses might simply vanish didn’t start to set in until a 30-foot tree trunk barreled by.

Trina Grokenberger stared out the upstairs window of her white Colonial house Tuesday morning, as a river raged through her front yard.

It was 3:58 a.m.

“Dave!” she called to her husband. “We can’t leave now, right? That’s all trees coming down the driveway.”

Their white Land Rover was parked below, with the suitcase they had packed.

They knew they were in a voluntary evacuation zone and that officials had warned of possible flooding and debris flows. In December they left for five days under a mandatory evacuation during the Thomas fire. Now the word “voluntary” had given them a false sense of comfort.

They lived on a low slope, just a half mile from the freeway — far from the steep mountain canyons where they expected the real damage to occur.

“Oh my God, hurry!” she said.

::

Monday night, a storm pushed into the Santa Ynez range above Montecito on the slopes burned bare just last month.

By 2 a.m., disaster was unfolding with astounding intensity and speed. Rainwater poured down canyons, picking up ash, dirt, sticks and rocks. The debris ruptured a gas main. Fire lit the sky orange.

At 3:38 a.m., the storm unleashed its rain on the mountainside, dropping a half-inch in five minutes that drenched miles of precipitous terrain before draining into four creeks that cross Montecito to the ocean. The burned and waxy soil had no time to absorb the rainwater.

Boulders crushed cars. Mud and logs tore houses apart as if they were made of dust.

People stood little chance.

In normal times, Montecito Creek, the easternmost stream, gently flowed under stone bridges, through concrete and boulder channels.

It was now in no mood to meander, no mood to abide by any efforts humans had employed to claim control — debris basins, channel walls, culverts, sandbags, emergency alerts and, particularly lethal, the distinction between “mandatory” and “voluntary” evacuation zones.

The torrent rolled 2-ton stones and uprooted enormous trees.

At his home, 60 feet above the creek, Jeff Bermant woke up to windows rattling and his bed shaking.

“Earthquake,” he thought.

The shaking stopped and started; it was not the same rhythm as an earthquake. He looked out his window and noticed the rain and the orange glow of a fire in the distance.

Four of his friends would die before daybreak.

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times A home in the Romero Canyon area is surrounded by mud and debris in Montecito. A home in the Romero Canyon area is surrounded by mud and debris in Montecito. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

::

At 4 a.m., roiling walls of detritus were racing down all four creeks.

A few hundred feet above the Grokenberger house on Hot Springs Road, Montecito Creek didn’t make the east turn it was supposed to at the channel to go under the little bridge. It pushed straight through the neighborhood.

From upstairs, the Grokenbergers’ son, 27-year-old Billy, heard a crash below.

He had been videotaping the destruction from a window and continued filming as he walked down the stairs. Blackish mud four feet deep covered the bottom floor. The mud had come through the back and pushed out the front door, jambs and all. Outside, the river roared past, glowing orange under the light of the distant fire.

The home of their next-door neighbors to the north, the Cantins, was gone.

Behind them, their close friends, John McManigal and his son Connor woke up to noise. The only ones home, they stood next to each other as their house twisted, the roof opened up and the floor gave way. They clung to each other underwater, until the current ripped them apart.

Connor, 23, found himself racing downstream.

Other people were caught by the water also — sucked under the current, bashed by rocks, snagged in giant root balls of trees.

Many were swept into San Ysidro Creek, a little over a mile to the northeast. The mudflow buried homes up to their eaves, packed the insides of some with timber and rocks, obliterated others.

Josie Gower had stacked two rows of sandbags around her home on East Valley Road, in the voluntary evacuation zone. The 69-year-old had an adventurous streak. She was a world traveler who met her ex-husband, a farmer from New Zealand, on a trip to the South Pacific. Having survived the Thomas fire last month made the predictions of this storm seem benign by comparison.

But the rain was heavy enough that she woke up at 3 and watched it with her boyfriend, Norm Borgatello. They stepped out the front door to look, her family described later, and a cold sludge of gravel and mud and boulders picked them up.

She tried to hold onto the door frame, but the force was overwhelming.

He was thrown against a fence and pinned there, buried in mud up to his neck. She was swept away.

“Josie!” he called out, over the roaring river. “Josie!”

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times Sheriffs deputies carry a body from the debris near Hot Springs Road in Montecito. Sheriffs deputies carry a body from the debris near Hot Springs Road in Montecito. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

::

With the forecasted heavy rain, and the vast denuded slopes above, the Montecito Fire Protection District had prepared for major flooding. Backup units from across the state were called in. Teams of firefighters were placed across town and some patrolled the streets.

As the creeks overran streets and bridges, some crews suddenly found themselves cut off from places where they were needed.

Many units were staged down the hill along Coast Village Road, near the 101 Freeway, because it was easier to gain access from below than trying to cross the creeks higher up.

Capt. Adam Estabrook and his Santa Barbara County Fire Department crew headed up to the hard hit area along Montecito Creek. They knew a way to come at it from above, to avoid the mud.

They parked the engines on a high spot of Hot Springs Road, before it dipped 30 feet down into the mud. The only house standing was the white Colonial.

Inside, Billy Grokenberger was taking his last video of the ordeal. It was now 4:16 a.m. The giant oaks that shielded their home from the road were gone, as were their three cars. Boulders lay on a shoal of mud that amassed against their home.

Estabrook could not believe what he was seeing. The creek was almost 200 yards wide. He and his crew could hear cries for help in the blackness.

They trudged through mud, not thinking about the hidden swimming pools and manholes that could suck them under. A power pole had snapped, and downed wires crossed the mud to another pole that was leaning dangerously over the road.

As they swept their flashlights over the terrain, they could hear moans. They followed the eerie sound until flashlights caught a glimpse of a man’s head. He was barely holding onto a rock, as the current threatened to sweep him away.

He was covered in so much mud, “you couldn’t even really tell it was a human being,” Estabrook recalled. They lifted him out of the water and walked him to higher ground.

Suddenly, they realized the catastrophe that was building. Adrenaline surged as they prepared for a mass rescue operation.