Phyllis Schlafly, anti-feminist political activist, dies at 92

Phyllis Schlafly, the political activist who galvanized grass-roots conservatives in the 1970s to help defeat the Equal Rights Amendment and effectively push the Republican Party to the right in ensuing decades, has died. She was 92.

Known as “the first lady of anti-feminism,” Schlafly died Monday of natural causes. Her death was confirmed by Ryan Hite, a spokesman for the St. Louis-based Eagle Forum. Hite said Schlafly was in the presence of family when she died at her home there.

Schlafly had been a standard bearer for the conservative branch of the Republican Party for decades, writing the influential book “A Choice Not an Echo” to help Barry Goldwater secure his party's presidential nomination in 1964.

Beginning in 1972, she led opposition to the ERA — a 52-word constitutional measure that guaranteed equal rights under the law regardless of gender — arguing that it would mark the end of the traditional family.

“She was an important figure who was the first to plug in to the power of the female conservative vote in modern times,” said Donald Critchlow, a history professor at St. Louis University and author of the 2005 political biography, “Phyllis Schlafly and Grassroots Conservatism: A Woman's Crusade.”

“Her importance wasn't fully seen until the ascendancy of the right that began with the election of Ronald Reagan as president,” he said.

The campaign to pass the ERA was led by the National Organization for Women, which made the amendment central to its mission after it formed in 1966. The feminists' argument was mainly economic: The ERA would require that laws determining child support and job opportunities be designed without regard to gender.

Phyllis Schlafly, 1996 Denis Poroy / Associated Press Phyllis Schlafly leads a group for a 1996 Republican convention platform hearing in San Diego.

Opponents said the ERA would have granted more power to Congress and the federal courts and cause women to lose privileges and protections, such as exemption from compulsory military service and combat duty and economic support from husbands for themselves and their children.

With Schlafly's entrance, the debate became more about the changing role of women in society than about equality. Her army of volunteers brimmed with stay-at-home mothers, and she contended that the amendment would deprive a woman of the fundamental right to stay home and care for her children.

“Phyllis Schlafly courageously and single-handedly took on the issue of the Equal Rights Amendment when no one else in the country was opposing it,” James C. Dobson, chairman and founder of Focus on the Family, told the St. Louis Dispatch in 2005. “In so doing, she essentially launched the pro-family, pro-life movement.”

Her calmly expressed, unshakable conviction that the amendment was a threat to a woman's financial security and traditional motherhood drove pro-ERA audiences crazy.

“The only way to debate Phyllis Schlafly is to jump up and down and shout ‘Liar, liar, liar!’” one feminist told Newsweek in 1977. (The magazine branded her “the first lady of anti-feminism” in 1979.)

During the 10-year battle over the amendment, feminist leader Betty Friedan famously hissed at Schlafly during a debate, “I'd like to burn you at the stake.” Chicago columnist Mike Royko dubbed her “a national nag.” And a political activist smashed a pie in her face, injuring her eye.

Through it all, Schlafly remained impeccably groomed and seemingly unflappable.

“You have to keep your sense of humor,” she told The Times in 1996.

When Schlafly and her troops entered the fray, 30 states had already ratified the ERA. Within a year, the amendment — first introduced in Congress in 1923 — started losing steam. It ended up three states short of the 38 needed for ratification and was defeated in 1982.

“Would the ERA have passed without Phyllis? That's the $64,000 question,” Karen DeCrow, president of NOW in the mid-1970s who debated Schlafly at least 50 times, told The Times in 2005. “Bing-bing-bing, the states were ratifying it before she got involved. If she hadn't, then bing-bing-bing, we might have had three more states.”

By the turn of the century, some feminists and historians said they felt history had passed Schlafly by because many of the changes contained in the ERA happened over time anyway. Her emotionally charged argument against the amendment included warnings that it would force women to serve in combat zones, cause unisex restrooms to proliferate and allow gays to marry.

Phyllis Schlafly, 2016 Matt Rourke / Associated Press Missouri delegate Phyllis Schlafly at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July. This year she released a book making the case for a Donald Trump presidency.

Schlafly saw the ERA as an unnecessary crutch for “a bunch of bitter women seeking a constitutional cure for their personal problems.” Women who blamed sexism for their failures were just looking for excuses, she said.

“The claim that American women are downtrodden and unfairly treated is the fraud of the century,” she wrote in her 1977 book “The Power of the Positive Woman.” (“Don't call me Ms.,” she repeatedly said. “To me, it means misery.”)

“If you're willing to work hard, there's no barrier you can't jump,” she said, offering herself as Exhibit A.

Critics said that though Schlafly presented herself as a traditional homemaker, she was tough and aggressive. She often traveled, had a full-time housekeeper and a personal assistant, and a resume that most feminists would envy.

“People quoted me for years for saying, ‘If I had a daughter I would want her to be a “housewife” just like Phyllis Schlafly.' I still believe that,” said DeCrow, who preferred Schlafly above other debating partners because she was “very sharp and kept to her time limits.”

She was credited with inspiring a new generation of conservative women, including author and columnist Ann Coulter, who wrote the foreword for Schlafly's 2003 book, “Feminist Fantasies.”

Schlafly's first brush with fame came in 1964 when she self-published her first book, “A Choice Not an Echo,” written to win votes for Goldwater. Three million copies were sold, mainly to Goldwater workers who bought in bulk.

“The book was a clear articulation of the Republican right's view of [GOP] convention history,” Critchlow wrote.

She told how “from 1936 through 1960 the Republican presidential nominee was selected by a small group of secret kingmakers who dictated the choice of the Republican presidential nominee just as completely as the Paris dressmakers control the lengths of women's skirts.”

In the book, Schlafly claimed that Eastern internationalists — the Nelson Rockefeller wing of the party — had forced their candidates on the party for years.