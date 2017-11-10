Homeless veteran Larry Ford is reflected in a mirror hanging inside his camp. Homeless people are packing their belongings in preparation for Friday’s eviction.

For hundreds of homeless who have created a makeshift community of tents and encampments along the Santa Ana River’s concrete edges between Fountain Valley and Anaheim, it’s time to either pack up or face arrest.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies patrol along the Santa Ana River homeless encampment.

It remains unclear where those kicked out of the homeless camps will go. Armories might provide temporary shelter for those displaced from the river trail.

Larry Ford washes off in a makeshift shower at a homeless camp.

Homeless people started trickling into the area, near Harbor Boulevard and Edinger Avenue, about a year ago.

A homeless man packs up his tents and leaves the Santa Ana River camp before the eviction begins.

An Orange County sheriff’s cruiser drives along the Santa Ana River, past homeless encampments.

Some homeless encampments are 20 feet away from condominiums.