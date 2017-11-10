Lisa Weber pushed her red-rimmed glasses higher on the bridge of her nose Thursday morning as she pondered how best to move her belongings off the dirt trail she has called home for months.
Her blue eyes seemed to show a glimmer of hope in contrast with her doleful expression. A friend living in a tent farther down the trail passed by and waved.
Roughly 150 homeless people who have set up camp in the past year along the quiet trail overlooking the Santa Ana River in Fountain Valley feel they’ve found safety and camaraderie there. However, beginning Friday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department will begin evicting them.
The county plans to permanently close the west side of the flood-control channel between 17th Street in Santa Ana and Adams Avenue in Huntington Beach as it prepares to start maintenance of flood-control district property along the trail, officials have said. That area includes the Fountain Valley encampment.
Homeless veteran Larry Ford is reflected in a mirror hanging inside his camp. Homeless people are packing their belongings in preparation for Friday’s eviction.
For hundreds of homeless who have created a makeshift community of tents and encampments along the Santa Ana River’s concrete edges between Fountain Valley and Anaheim, it’s time to either pack up or face arrest.
Orange County sheriff’s deputies patrol along the Santa Ana River homeless encampment.
It remains unclear where those kicked out of the homeless camps will go. Armories might provide temporary shelter for those displaced from the river trail.
Larry Ford washes off in a makeshift shower at a homeless camp.
Homeless people started trickling into the area, near Harbor Boulevard and Edinger Avenue, about a year ago.
A homeless man packs up his tents and leaves the Santa Ana River camp before the eviction begins.
An Orange County sheriff’s cruiser drives along the Santa Ana River, past homeless encampments.
Some homeless encampments are 20 feet away from condominiums.