Kidnapping case: In the Oct. 26 California section, an article about the discovery of DNA evidence in the kidnapping of Sherri Papini said Papini and her husband had passed polygraph tests regarding their accounts of the incident. Sherri Papini has not been tested; only her husband has passed a polygraph test.

The Den: In the Oct. 28 Saturday section, the Health Happenings digest listed an incorrect phone number for the Den meditation space in Studio City. The correct number is (818) 856-8033.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.