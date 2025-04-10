For the Record - April 10, 2025

Effects of tariffs: An article in the April 9 Section A about the effects of tariffs on L.A.-area companies said investment bank Stifel estimated Skechers sources 40% of its products from China and another 40% from the European Union. Stifel estimated it sources 40% of its products from China and 40% from Vietnam.

