Inside Celerity schools, teachers saw a clash between scarcity and extravagance

The longer she worked for Celerity Dyad Charter School in South Los Angeles, the more Tien Le wondered where the public money the school received was going.

She taught in a portable classroom on an asphalt lot — not unheard of in this city of tight squeezes and little green space, but her students also had no library, cafeteria or gymnasium. The school didn’t provide most supplies, Le said, so when her sixth-graders needed books, or an extra pencil and paper, she spent her own money to buy them.

Months into her first year at Dyad, Le and her colleagues were invited by the organization that managed the school to a holiday party at a large house on a winding street in Hollywood. She parked in a lot rented for the occasion and took a shuttle to the house with other teachers and staff. Inside, there were two open bars, casino tables for poker and blackjack, and a karaoke room. At evening’s end, a limousine ferried guests back to their cars.

“I remember being really confused that night,” Le said. “When I asked for basic supplies, I couldn’t get those things, yet you have money for this expensive party? I know at big corporations and for-profit places these parties are normal, but for a public school it was not normal.”

Le, 29, is now a PhD candidate at USC. She quit Celerity after two years, in 2012. But she was not alone in her concerns about Celerity Educational Group’s finances. Last week, federal agents with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security raided Celerity’s headquarters, confiscating computer equipment and records.

The focus of their investigation remains unclear. The search warrants are under seal. But the inspector general for the Los Angeles Unified School District has been looking into allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement by the charter school organization, a probe that L.A. Unified officials say is ongoing.

As part of its review, the district has scrutinized the schools’ founder, Vielka McFarlane, whose salary at one point exceeded that of the superintendent of L.A. Unified. It has also raised questions about Celerity Global Development, a newer entity run by McFarlane that has significant financial and operational power over Celerity Educational Group.

L.A. Unified’s general counsel has said that the federal investigation is focused not on the performance of Celerity’s schools, but on the Celerity organization that manages them, as well as businesses that have relationships with the group.

Celerity manages seven schools in Southern California. An associated group, Celerity Schools Louisiana, operates four more charter schools in that state. The network had recently been approved to expand into Nevada, but after last week’s raid, state officials there got cold feet and revoked the agreement.

The raid shook the organization. Yet, at a meeting last week for families of students at Celerity Dyad, parents asked few questions and seemed to absorb the news with a collective shrug.

Blanca Magana, who has three children enrolled in the organization’s schools, said she wasn’t at all worried about the investigation. The principal of Dyad, which serves grades K-8, had assured parents, she said, that “it doesn’t affect the students.”

Charter schools, which are publicly funded but privately managed, are free from many of the regulations that dictate day-to-day life in traditional public schools. Because of this, their supporters often say that they are able to put more money into classrooms and have greater control over how it is spent.

But The Times spoke with nine former teachers and administrators in the charter network who said they had long harbored concerns about Celerity’s use of taxpayer dollars and felt that students were being shortchanged.

“There were missing supplies, there was damaged furniture, there were broken light fixtures,” said Christopher Mayes, who was hired last spring as a curriculum specialist at Celerity Lanier Charter School in Baton Rouge, La.

He quit after only three days, disturbed by the conditions and what he said was rampant disorganization. He is suing Celerity Schools Louisiana for unpaid wages and has found new work as principal of a charter school in Memphis, Tenn.

Mayes, 35, said that when news of the raid reached him, he was “not even slightly surprised. I was only surprised that it look that long.”

In addition to using portable classrooms, Celerity Dyad also occupies a nearby building. Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times In addition to using portable classrooms, Celerity Dyad also occupies a nearby building. In addition to using portable classrooms, Celerity Dyad also occupies a nearby building. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Former teachers in Los Angeles said that requests for essential classroom supplies went ignored, leaving them with little choice but to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars of their own money. They said, as a matter of practice, Celerity’s administrators would not hire substitute teachers. If a teacher had to take a sick day, her students would be parceled out to other classrooms, keeping the school’s costs down at students’ expense.

Maurice Suh, an attorney for Celerity, defended the network.

“Celerity has consistently provided necessary resources, supplies and other support for its students,” he said, and described Celerity as “a first-class educational institution.”

Sara Fisher, a former curriculum specialist who began working for Celerity in 2013, said she went at least five months without being paid.

She moved to L.A. to work for the charter network, uprooting herself from Missouri on the promise of a yearly salary of $90,000. But weeks and then months went by, and still there was no paycheck. Fisher, 34, said she dipped into her retirement savings to cover her rent.

“I went to HR and said, ‘I moved across the country for this job,’ and they said, ‘Our hope is to get you paid by Thanksgiving,’” she recalled. “Mind you, I started in July.”

That same year, total revenue for Celerity Educational Group exceeded $38 million, according to the organization’s filings. The majority of it came from public funding. McFarlane, its CEO at the time, was paid a salary of $471,842. Michelle King, the superintendent of L.A. Unified, the second largest school system in the nation, earns a salary of $350,000.

Fisher didn’t make it to Thanksgiving. In late November, after she pushed for her pay, she said she was called into the organization’s office and told she was being fired for insubordination — not for organizing but for wearing flip-flops during a professional development meeting. (Fisher said she slipped them on only after the meeting in order to be comfortable as she cleaned up the room.) Ultimately, she said, Celerity gave her a check for a small fraction of what she had earned.