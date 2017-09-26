L.A. Board of Education chooses Monica Garcia as new president to replace Rodriguez

A week after Ref Rodriguez resigned from the post, the Los Angeles Board of Education on Tuesday picked as its next president a familiar name in city politics, who also happens to be familiar with the job.

Monica Garcia, 49, the longest serving current board member, ran the board from July 2007 through June 2013.

Her selection to replace Ref Rodriguez as the board’s leader showed that a majority elected with the strong support of charter school backers still held the reins, despite Rodriguez’s legal troubles.

Rodriguez, the co-founder of a charter-school group, became board president in July, but surrendered the job after prosecutors charged him with three felonies and 25 misdemeanors for alleged campaign fundraising violations.

Although Rodriguez left the board’s top post, he did not leave the board — and his vote mattered in approving Garcia, his ally. She was the logical choice in the charter-backed bloc because its other members, Nick Melvoin and Kelly Gonez, took office for the first time in July, just when Rodriguez became president.

Garcia, who joined the board in 2006, made it clear late last week that she was prepared to succeed Rodriguez: “I am open and willing to do what I can to serve the board and our district,” she said.

She also confirmed Friday that she is giving up her unrelated job with L.A. County. Board members are not required to do board work full time, but setting aside outside work puts her on an equal footing with other members who already have done so. Serving full time has become easier because board members’ pay more than doubled this year — from $45,637 to $125,000.

If Rodriguez remains on the board, the slim plurality backed by charter school supporters is widely expected to help spur charter growth, change the district’s charter oversight process and make more space available for charters on district campuses. His resignation would make reaching such goals more difficult.

Charters are run by private boards, independent of the school system, and their rapid growth has been controversial. The other three board members have expressed strong concerns about the potentially harmful effect of charter growth on L.A. Unified.

Even before Tuesday’s vote, Garcia was a formidable presence. Rodriguez had chosen her as his vice president, and she chaired a board committee meeting in that capacity last week. As vice president, she would have taken the lead temporarily even if board members had chosen not to replace Rodriguez on Tuesday.

The president sets the meeting schedule, determines who sits on board committees, decides which committees exist and often speaks and lobbies for the nation’s second-largest school system.

The position is "an opportunity to say out loud what we're trying to do," Garcia advised former board member Steve Zimmer when he became president in 2015. "When we make comments about our beliefs," she told him, the views of the board president "get picked up at national and local levels in the way that individual voices do not."

Garcia over the years has been effective at influencing events less publicly as well. When she and other board members began to question the performance of Supt. David Brewer in 2008, she helped to orchestrate the hiring of veteran educator Ramon Cortines as his second-in-command. Cortines replaced Brewer in 2009.

More recently, Garcia has pushed to shift more resources to schools serving neighborhoods with the highest poverty, which would especially benefit schools in her district, which includes many low-income areas in and around downtown.

She’s been a fierce advocate for her District 2. She engineered a change in admission rules for the flagship arts high school, located in her district, so that its top priority would be to enroll neighborhood residents rather than students from all over the school system.

Garcia also was the first and strongest board ally of Antonio Villaraigosa, who is running for governor and served as L.A.’s mayor from 2005 to 2013. She supported his unsuccessful attempt, as mayor, to take over the school system. Later, she pressured staff to go around the rules and give his nonprofit control over the newly constructed Mendez High School campus.

Although Garcia has been at odds with the teachers union, she’s forged an alliance with Local 99, the largest group of nonteaching employees. She’s supported their efforts to increase the number of their jobs, obtain higher pay and receive health coverage for part-time workers.

During previous stints as president, Garcia pushed successfully to shorten meetings that frequently were turning into all-day marathons. She also eliminated most board committee meetings. Her supporters said that freed staff up to do more important work and made public proceedings more efficient. Critics said her moves resulted in less transparency and oversight.

CAPTION The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug CAPTION The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA CAPTION Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA

howard.blume@latimes.com

Twitter: @howardblume