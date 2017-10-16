L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez faces conflict-of-interest complaint over $285,000 in payments

The charter school network that L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez co-founded and ran for years has filed a complaint with state regulators alleging that Rodriguez had a conflict of interest when he authorized about $285,000 in payments drawn on its accounts.

Officials at Partnerships to Uplift Communities, or PUC Schools, filed the complaint Friday with the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission.

According to the complaint and documents reviewed by The Times, the vast majority of the money transfers that Rodriguez authorized and PUC has flagged went from school accounts to Partners for Developing Futures, a nonprofit under his control.

An attorney who reviewed the records for the school network said he has found little or no evidence so far of services provided for these payments.

“The payments were made in 2014, but do not appear to have been properly authorized,” said attorney Gregory Moser, whose firm was hired by PUC to conduct the investigation. “Nor are the purposes of the expenditures and benefit to the schools adequately documented, our investigation revealed.”

PUC’s senior managers said they uncovered the transfers — made in a series of checks — while responding to questions and requests from The Times in compliance with the state’s Public Records Act.

The conflict-of-interest allegations could add to Rodriguez’s legal problems.

Last month, prosecutors charged him with three felonies and 25 misdemeanors for alleged money laundering in his school board campaign. Rodriguez is accused of soliciting people to give him donations and then illegally paying them back.

The FPPC investigates conflict-of-interest allegations against public officials, including charter school operators.

PUC officials said they have also informed the L.A. Unified School District, which has oversight responsibility for most local charter schools.

“As soon as we uncovered this information, we launched an internal investigation,” Manuel Ponce Jr., chairman of the school network’s board of directors, said in a statement. “We are taking this very seriously, and our commitments to our students, families and schools remains our highest priority.”

Rodriguez did not respond to numerous attempts to contact him about the school payments. He also has not responded to requests to discuss the money laundering charges.

He resigned as school board president the week after he was charged in that case, though he did not give up his board seat. He is one of four board members who came into power with the strong backing of charter school supporters and who now make up a majority of the seven-member body.

Rodriguez no longer works at PUC; he gave up his job there when he joined the school board in July 2015.

On Friday, the school network accepted the resignation of his cousin, senior manager Elizabeth Tinajero Melendrez. In PUC records reviewed by The Times, Melendrez is listed as the person who requested eight of the checks Rodriguez authorized, adding up to nearly $188,000.

In its filing with the political practices commission, PUC contends that the payments to Partners for Developing Futures are a potential conflict of interest because Rodriguez appears to be on on both sides of the transaction. PUC’s records indicate that he authorized and signed the checks. Tax filings from 2009 through 2012 — the last year for which one is available — and records that PUC provided from as recently as 2015, show that Rodriguez was the chief executive of Partners for Developing Futures.

Melendrez also is a defendant in the money-laundering case. Prosecutors have filed charges contending that she helped Rodriguez solicit and illegally reimburse the donations.

Her attorney, Mark J. Werksman, said his client has done nothing wrong. Regarding the transfers, he said Melendrez could not be held responsible because she had no authority either to approve the payments or force someone else to do so.

“Her role was purely secretarial in connection to these transactions,” Werksman said.

PUC operates 17 schools in Los Angeles and one in Rochester, N.Y. It is a nonprofit that operates under its own board, with L.A. Unified authorizing its local schools individually.

Rodriguez and PUC co-founder Jacqueline Elliot each had separate charter organizations, which they merged to form PUC Schools in 2004. After the groups merged, the co-CEOs divided up supervision by the regions in which they had already been operating. Rodriguez supervised the schools north and east of downtown; Elliott those in the northeast San Fernando Valley, PUC officials said.

Most of the checks to Rodriguez’s nonprofit — 11 of 14 — were written on two days, in June and October 2014, and coded as expenses at the six schools Rodriguez oversaw. The total was about $224,000, but each check fell below $50,000. That’s the threshold that would require approval by PUC’s board of directors, according to board rules provided to The Times by PUC.

Rodriguez signed all 14 checks, totaling more than $265,000 — but most also bear a signature or stamp of PUC’ s co-founder and co-chief executive, Elliot.

Elliot had no immediate explanation for her signatures except to emphasize how much trust she had for Rodriguez.

“You’re talking about someone who’s created opportunities for thousands of children and who demonstrated a commitment day in and day out to acting in the best interest of students,” Elliot said in an email. “Ref’s track record was unquestioned.”

Elliot is one of the PUC officials who took responsibility for filing the FPPC complaint and notifying L.A. Unified.

“It is my obligation to do the right thing for everyone I serve,” Elliot said in a statement.

In documents provided to The Times, Rodriguez also co-signed two additional checks — for a combined $20,400 — to a company called Better 4 You Fundraising in the first half of 2014. In a candidate disclosure form he filed with the L.A. Ethics Commission in November 2014, Rodriguez disclosed that he owned a stake in that company.

It’s not clear when Rodriguez acquired a stake in Better 4 You Fundraising. It’s possible that he did not yet have an ownership interest when he signed the two checks.

During much of the period in which the checks were being written, Rodriguez had expanded authority over PUC’s finances, according to an employment history provided by PUC. After the school network’s chief financial officer left in July 2014, Rodriguez, who already was treasurer of PUC’s board, also filled in as chief financial officer.

During the same period, Elliot shifted into a role that gave her less day-to-day oversight over the school accounts. She became chief executive of PUC National, an affiliated nonprofit that provides human resources, financial management and other services to PUC Schools.