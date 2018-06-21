Three UC campuses did not consistently discipline faculty accused of sexual misconduct, state auditor finds

University of California campuses at Berkeley, Los Angeles and Davis did not consistently discipline faculty who were subject to multiple sexual harassment complaints, according to a state audit released Thursday.
Those campuses also took much longer to discipline members of the Academic Senate, who include tenured faculty, than staff.
Overall, UC paid out nearly $4.5 million in settlements related to sexual harassment complaints between January 2008 and December 2017.
The audit reviewed UC’s handling of all sexual misconduct cases in the last decade involving faculty and staff. Auditors looked at how quickly UC officials resolved cases, how well they communicated with those involved and whether they adhered to university sexual misconduct policies and practices. They also assessed whether discipline measures, if imposed, were proportional to the offense and whether settlements shortchanged the victim.
UC has made several improvements in its handling of sexual misconduct cases. After a sweeping review by a systemwide task force launched by UC President Janet Napolitano in 2014, UC overhauled its harassment policies for students, expanding training, education and support services.
Last year, UC adopted reforms for cases involving faculty and staff. They sped up the timeline to complete investigations and decide on disciplinary measures and increased transparency in sharing the results with complainants and respondents.
State Auditor Elaine M. Howle said, however, that UC could make further improvements, including clearer direction on time frames and more communication.