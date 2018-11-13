Will a strong economy and a new governor help UC and Cal State meet goals without raising tuition?

Both systems are trying to do their part to prepare for the future, given projections that California will need an additional 1.1 million workers with bachelor’s degrees by 2030 to replace retiring baby boomers and meet the state’s economic demands. To get there, the Public Policy Institute of California estimates that Cal State and UC would need to graduate 481,000 and 251,000 more students, respectively, than they did in 2015-16.