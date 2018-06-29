Acclaimed UC Irvine geneticist resigns after committing sexual harassment

Acclaimed UC Irvine geneticist Francisco J. Ayala has resigned after a university investigation found he sexually harassed four faculty members and graduate students, the university announced Thursday.
Ayala, a former Dominican priest who has won the prestigious Templeton Prize for championing both science and faith, resigned effective July 1 and will abstain from future university activities, UCI officials said. He could not immediately be reached for comment.
In 2011, Ayala donated $10 million to the School of Biological Sciences, which then bore his name. It was the largest gift from a faculty member at the time.
The university said Ayala’s name has been removed from that school, and is also being removed from its central science library, graduate fellowships, scholar programs and endowed chairs. The biology school will now be known as the UCI School of Biological Sciences.
The university started an investigation last November after four women complained that Ayala had sexually harassed them. The women, who asked to be identified, are Kathleen Treseder, professor and chair of ecology and evolutionary biology; Jessica Pratt, an assistant teaching professor; Benedicte Shipley, an assistant dean; and Michelle Herrera, a graduate student.
After interviews with the women and more than 60 witnesses, the university substantiated the complaints last month.
“I thank and commend our colleagues who reported this misconduct,” Chancellor Howard Gillman said in a statement. “Coming forward with this information was extremely courageous. Professor Ayala’s behavior defied our core beliefs and was inconsistent with our policies, guidelines and required training.”
UCI advisors are reaching out to the school’s faculty, students, staff and administration to provide counseling services and harassment-related education, officials said.
Ayala, who grew up in Madrid, joined the faculty at UC Irvine in 1989. He put his research skills to use not only in seeking cures for malaria and other diseases but also in establishing vineyards. He launched a family business growing crops of chardonnay, pinot noir and other grape varietals on more than 2,000 acres in northern San Joaquin and Sacramento counties.
The bounty of those fields made Ayala a multimillionaire.