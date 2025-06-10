Brush fire in Burbank prompts evacuations

A brush fire was reported Tuesday in the foothills above Burbank.

A brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Burbank, prompting evacuations among neighborhoods at the base of the foothills.

The blaze, dubbed the Bethany fire, was reported before 3:30 p.m. near Bethany Road and Amherst Drive, according to the Burbank Fire Department.

By 4:30 p.m., the fire had spread to between eight and 10 acres and officials called for an evacuation order for homes above Bel Aire Drive and west of Walnut Avenue, along with the DeBell Golf Club. Homes north of Kenneth Boulevard and west of Magnolia Boulevard were under an evacuation warning.

Fire officials offered no information on what may have started the blaze.

The city of Burbank opened an evacuation site at McCambridge Recreation Center on Glenoaks Boulevard.

All hiking trails in the Burbank hills, including Wildwood Canyon and the areas around Stough Nature Center, were closed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.