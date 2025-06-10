Advertisement
Brush fire in Burbank prompts evacuations

A fire was reported Tuesday in the foothills above Burbank, CA.
(Burbank Police Dept.)
By Matt HamiltonStaff Writer 

A brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Burbank, prompting evacuations among neighborhoods at the base of the foothills.

The blaze, dubbed the Bethany fire, was reported before 3:30 p.m. near Bethany Road and Amherst Drive, according to the Burbank Fire Department.

By 4:30 p.m., the fire had spread to between eight and 10 acres and officials called for an evacuation order for homes above Bel Aire Drive and west of Walnut Avenue, along with the DeBell Golf Club. Homes north of Kenneth Boulevard and west of Magnolia Boulevard were under an evacuation warning.

Fire officials offered no information on what may have started the blaze.

The city of Burbank opened an evacuation site at McCambridge Recreation Center on Glenoaks Boulevard.

All hiking trails in the Burbank hills, including Wildwood Canyon and the areas around Stough Nature Center, were closed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

