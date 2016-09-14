UC begins classes with the most diverse student body ever

It’s official: the University of California is set to enroll its most diverse class ever, with nearly 8,000 more Californians committing to one of the system’s nine undergraduate campuses.

The surge in California freshman and transfer students who signed an intent to register amounted to a 16% increase over last year, according to data posted Tuesday. About 38% were underrepresented minorities — Latinos, African Americans, Pacific Islanders and American Indians — representing a 24.3% increase over last year.

“UC continues to attract the best and brightest, and those students come from all ethnic and racial backgrounds, from all parts of the state, and from all income levels,” said Dianne Klein, a UC spokeswoman.

The new data come as the UC Board of Regents prepares to meet at UCLA this week to discuss the impact of California’s demographic trends on the spiraling demands for a university education. Under a sweeping overhaul approved in July, regents will meet in committees Wednesday and reconvene as a full board Thursday for in-depth discussions on selected issues.

By 2040, California’s population is projected to grow by nearly 10 million, to 47.2 million, and nearly half of the state’s college-age residents will be Latinos, according to a UC briefing paper. Their rising high school graduation rate — from 68% in 2009-10 to 79% in 2014-15 — is likely to create greater demand for UC seats in both undergraduate and graduate programs.

At the same time, UC is facing political and financial pressures over admissions practices, tuition levels and state support. In a deal with Gov. Jerry Brown and the Legislature, UC President Janet Napolitano agreed to freeze tuition levels and enroll 5,000 more California students this fall — and another 5,000 over the next two years — in exchange for more funding. But UC officials say the boost in state dollars does not cover the full cost of educating the students.

Regents plan a “deep dive” session Thursday to talk about how to position UC to accommodate the state’s demographic changes.

On Wednesday, academic committee members will discuss progress made in seeking ways to lower the cost of an undergraduate education and accommodate more students. They include a three-year degree option with reduced requirements for upper-division courses, more online offerings for the most popular courses and incentives to take summer classes.

Campuses are aiming to enroll 5% of students in the three-year degree tracks by next summer.

In other business, regents will discuss the growing need for fundraising to offset the smaller share of state dollars in campus budgets today. While sufficient state support during much of the 20th century kept UC afloat without aggressive fundraising, the system has been pressed to shift gears in recent years and now raises about $2 billion annually from more than 300,000 donors.

UC Riverside will present plans for a new $300-million fundraising campaign. UCLA, meanwhile, will give an update on its five-year plan to raise $4.2 billion by the university’s centennial anniversary in 2019. So far, the campus has raised $2.7 billion in cash and pledges.

As for UC’s success in attracting new students, 43.6% of freshmen who were offered admission accepted. UC Riverside led all campuses, with acceptances from about 1,300 more California freshman and transfer students than last year. More than half of all its new students are underrepresented minorities.

UCLA made strides in boosting the number of African American students — 6.9% of the 7,658 California freshman and transfer students who accepted an admission offer. Overall, underrepresented minorities made up 35.6% of California freshman and transfer students at UCLA and 24.6% at UC Berkeley.

The final enrollment numbers are likely to fluctuate slightly, since some students who register and pay a deposit may ultimately decide to withdraw their acceptance.

