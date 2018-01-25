Under pressure, UC regents delay vote to raise tuition and fees

Earlier, two chancellors described how a relative decline in funding over the years had caused hardships on their campuses. The state has increased UC funding by $1.2 billion since 2012. But UC officials contend that the money available per student from state contributions, tuition and fees, and general university funds has declined by about $11,000, or 31.2%, in constant dollars since 2000. Over that time, UC has seen its costs grow because of increased financial aid, pension payments and the record addition of 90,000 more students.