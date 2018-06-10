5 wounded in shooting at North Hollywood house party; gunmen at large

A shooting at a North Hollywood house party left five people wounded early Sunday, officials said.
A tweet from the Los Angeles Fire Department said seven people — five males and two females — had been hospitalized after the incident on the 12700 block of West Tiara Street, near the intersection of Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Oxnard Street.
None of the victims was in critical condition, the LAFD reported. Five suffered gunshot wounds; two had other injuries.
There was apparently more than one shooter, but no arrests have been made.
LAPD officers were already in the area to respond to a noise complaint around 1 a.m., when the shooting took place.
The victims appeared to be in their 20s, one officer said.
