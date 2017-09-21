Trapped under the rubble, the fate of earthquake victim 'Frida Sofia' has captivated and confused Mexicans. Who is she really?

As rescue efforts enter a third day, Mexicans have been captivated by the fate of earthquake victim “Frida Sofia,” a young girl trapped under the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City.

But it turns out that government officials haven't confirmed her identity.

The secretary of education said authorities have not been able to locate the parents of the girl identified in widespread Mexican media reports as 12-year-old Frida Sofia. He did not rule out that there is a confusion over the name.

Hope that the girl can be rescued alive has energized rescue workers who have extracted more than 20 bodies, mostly those of children, from the three-story school building that was turned into a mound of concrete rubble by Tuesday's 7.1 magnitude earthquake. Dozens more children remain missing.

The girl's name has inspired the hashtag #FridaSofia that has been trending on Twitter. Mexicans have been captivated by the survival story and are have been spreading optimism and hope across social media.

Some have been sharing tweets from Televista reporters, who claimed the girl has told rescue workers she's with five other classmates. But officials have not confirmed those details.

