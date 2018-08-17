Korean-born Army vet who was at risk of deportation is granted U.S. citizenship

A four-year Army veteran who was at risk of deportation after she was discharged from the Army was approved for U.S. citizenship Friday, her attorneys said.
Yea Ji Sea, 29, a former Army specialist, sued the Department of Homeland Security this year for a determination on her immigration application, which had remained pending for more than two years. After she was honorably discharged last month, she was left without valid immigration status, unable to work and vulnerable to deportation.
Sea’s attorneys said her case was part of a pattern of military dismissals of foreign-born recruits. Some of them were subsequently arrested or placed on house arrest, the lawyers said.
Friday’s notice came after a hearing in federal court Tuesday, in which a judge ordered the government to decide her case or offer a valid reason for the delay by Sept. 5. After media reports, immigration authorities set a date for Sea’s interview for this week, according to her attorneys at the American Civil Liberties Union.
Sea joined the military through the Military Accessions Vital to National Interest program under President George W. Bush to enlist foreign-born recruits with valuable skills to the military, which put the immigrant soldiers on a fast track to citizenship for serving the country.
Her application, however, was jeopardized because of a Koreatown immigration fraud case in which where the operator of a language school conspired with a corrupt Customs and Border Patrol official to falsify records. The school owner, Hee Sun Shim, was sentenced to prison this year for what authorities said was a visa mill scheme.
Sea had been brought to the U.S. at age 9. When she was 19, an attorney had made an application on her behalf for a student visa from that language school. The paperwork included a form — stamped by the rogue Border Patrol official — that gave an incorrect date for when she entered the U.S.
In July, the Army honorably discharged her, finding that the fraud case rendered her student visa invalid at the time she enlisted under the recruitment program. As a healthcare specialist and pharmacy tech, Sea had served in Oklahoma, Texas and Camp Casey in South Korea, and received two achievement medals during her service.
“I love this country and was honored to serve it in the U.S. Army,” Sea said Friday after she was notified of her citizenship ceremony, which will take place Aug 24. “I had felt like I was an American since I was a child, growing up here. I had hoped for a long career in the Army, but I am so happy now that I will be a citizen.”
The foreign-born recruitment program was suspended by the military in 2016 after officials said it posed a security risk.