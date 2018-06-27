Judge's demand that children be reunited with migrant parents sets stage for new immigration showdown

“The government has no meaningful plan for swiftly ensuring that such reunifications occur,” ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt argued in his motion. “Thus, thousands of families remain separated, and many parents have no idea where their children are or how to find them. With each added day of separation, the terrible trauma inflicted by the government on both parents and children continues to mount. Many of the children are babies and toddlers who every night are crying themselves to sleep wondering if they will ever see their parents again.”