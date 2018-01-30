With few budget solutions in sight, Cal State administrators say another tuition increase is possible

But the financial options are limited, administrators said. Based on Brown's current budget plan, administrators expect to get only $92.1 million of the $263 million they say they need in additional state funding — which would bring Cal State's total annual operating budget to $6.8 billion. They said $39.9 million of the additional funding they are seeking would be used to enroll the equivalent of 3,641 additional full-time students, and $75 million to continue efforts to double the four-year graduation rate to 40% by 2025 (an ambitious undertaking that is estimated to cost $450 million in total).