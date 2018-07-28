Deadly Redding fire burns 500 structures, threatens new communities

A devastating wildfire that has burned more than 500 structures and killed at least two people in Shasta County continued to spread Saturday, threatening new communities as firefighters struggled to keep up.
On Saturday morning, the Carr fire barreled toward the towns of Igo and Ono, prompting new evacuations. Conditions this weekend aren’t expected to give firefighters much relief. High temperatures in Redding were expected to hit 110 degrees Saturday and reach triple digits through Tuesday, meteorologist Chris Hintz said.
The challenges facing firefighters are among the most difficult they could encounter: steep terrain and hot weather combined with dry brush and other vegetation that can fuel a fire, said Greg Bertelli, an incident commander at Cal Fire.
“Any one of those factors will make containing a fire extremely difficult,” Bertelli said. “The Carr fire, at times, experienced all three combined. This fire is moving, at times, three or four different directions.”
The fire swept into Redding on Thursday night, destroying whole subdivisions and forcing thousands to run for their lives.
“This fire was whipped up into a whirlwind of activity," uprooting trees, moving cars and dislocating parts of roads, added Ken Pimlott, director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The agency has more than 7,000 firefighters working across the state, battling 45 to 50 fires per day, he said.
The Carr fire had burned more than 80,000 acres, with only 5% containment, officials said. About 38,000 people were evacuated in Shasta County.
At an evacuation center at Shasta College, far to the northeast of the city and away from the fire, ashes still floated down occasionally on the hundreds who had fled their homes.
The community college’s gym, cooled with power from portable generators, was full of people. Many more who brought pets and weren’t allowed inside camped in their cars in the parking lot or on cots laid out on one of the campus’ open lawn areas.
News of the magnitude of the property damage was just filtering through the impromptu community of evacuees Friday evening.
Dena Balding and Claire Lillian were sharing a domed camping tent and preparing for their second straight night at the evacuation site.
“We might be here for days,” Lillian said. A police officer drove her away from her apartment on Thursday night, as she had no other means of travel. She said she appreciated the efforts of first-responders, as well as the services at the college being provided by the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross.“They’re doing the best they can,” she said.
Rory Gentry, who lives only blocks away from Lillian, stopped by to reoport that he had driven through their neighborhood near Lake Boulevard, on the northwest side of Redding and near some of the most heavily scorched areas.
He described ashes on the ground that were like newfallen snow under his feet. “It’s not looking good,” Gentry said to the women.
Nearby, James Thayer was trying to settle in for a second night of sleep on an iron park bench. The shelters had only standard beds, and he said he needed a bariatric bed designed for heavier people.
“I’m tired,” Thayer said as he wiped sweat from his brow with a cloth. “I only slept about 15 minutes last night.”
Thayer’s apartment complex remains deep inside the mandatory evacuation zone. And while he wished he wasn’t preparing for a second night on a bench, at least it would be better than the night before.
“This time, they gave me all these blankets,” he said with a slight smile.
In the River Ridge Park subdivision, Austin Bramson, 16, had spent months working with his father to restore a 1965 Chevrolet Nova. The classic car was almost finished, ready for the coat of paint to make it look new. They had to leave it behind in the garage as they evacuated.
“All that work — gone,” Austin said, almost in tears, as he looked over the shell of his home.
For others, it was agonizing to know when to flee.
In southwest Redding on Friday evening, a spot fire broke in the hills above Cedars Road. Residents watched nervously as they packed their belongings in the 101-degree heat. Helicopters thrummed as a voice from the loudspeaker of a police cruiser told residents to get out.
“I just kept watching things,” said Crystal Harper, who stood in her driveway with the car packed. “And it’s time.”
“This is the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Steve Rice, a resident of 55 years.
Rice watched as a young man kept driving and stopping — unsure of how to proceed.
“There’s all kinds of people walking around that shouldn’t even be here,” said Rice, who had left garden hoses watering down his RV beside his house.
A nearby resident could be heard yelling at a neighbor, wondering why he hadn’t made preparations to leave.
Rice had family members sitting in a nearby vehicle ready to caravan away with him. He didn’t have time to get everything he wanted from his home.
But he left one item intentionally — an American flag flying on a pole by his front door, a plea of sorts to firefighters.
“Hopefully they’ll see that and protect it,” he said.
8:20 a.m.: This article was updated with new fire growth figures.
This article was originally published at 8 a.m.