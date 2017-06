Seventeen people had a dirty day Friday at the Happiest Place on Earth.

They enjoyed Disneyland just fine, but were hit by a mass of droppings from a flock of geese.

It was dramatic enough to bring police and firefighters to the Magic Kingdom.

The Anaheim Police Department said they answered a call that guests had been hit with fecal matter, but determined it was from a flock of geese that flew over and no crime had occurred.

Eleven adults and six children were hit, but none was hurt.