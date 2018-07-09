7,000 customers still without power as hot and angry Angelenos fume at DWP

More than 7,000 customers still lacked electricity Monday morning as crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worked to restore power to Los Angeles neighborhoods.
The hardest-hit neighborhood was Koreatown, where the utility said that 2,200 customers remained without power. The DWP said it had successfully brought back power to 76,000 homes and businesses since the heat wave began Friday.
The power outages “were due to sudden, extreme heat coupled with record electricity demand at the neighborhood level in parts of the city that do not typically get as hot as it did on Friday and Saturday,” DWP spokesman Joe Ramallo said in an email.
Peak electricity use had reached 6,256 megawatts Friday — a record for a July day — and exceeded 5,700 megawatts on Saturday, making it the second highest weekend day in Los Angeles history, according to the utility.
Ramallo said that roughly 80% of the outages affected areas south of Mulholland Drive, and “many affected neighborhoods in this area have underground utilities which take longer to repair.”
“We also had many small outages in neighborhoods as opposed to larger outages, which are able to be restored more quickly,” Ramallo wrote.
The blistering heat and spotty information had left many residents angry as the outages dragged on over the weekend. After the power outages began, the utility initially told customers that power would be restored within 12 to 24 hours, then changed its estimates to 24 to 48 hours on Saturday night, cautioning that some complicated outages could take longer than 48 hours.
“It’s not so much that power has been out for 36 hours, which is horrible, it’s the lack of communication,” said Evan Wolf, a Miracle Mile resident.
Wolf said that nearly every house in the 800 block of Spaulding Avenue was still without power Sunday morning after it went out Friday night. He and his husband used a tub of water to cool down their three dogs and kept fans, a refrigerator and wireless Internet going with a generator as temperatures hit 94 degrees in his home Saturday.
“They keep saying, it’s going to come back on, it’s going to come back on,” Wolf said, adding that he’s never experienced such a long power outage.
Several doors down on Spaulding, Veronika Vetriak packed up her car Sunday morning so she, her two children and her mother could escape the oppressive heat. Vetriak, who is nine months’ pregnant, was supposed to move into her new apartment on Spaulding Avenue on Sunday, but decided to find a hotel instead.
“It’s one thing to lose power,” said Mark Pampanin, a communications deputy to City Councilman David Ryu. “It’s another thing to lose power and go day after day without any answers.”
Although the utility put out periodic statements about the number of customers without power in each L.A. neighborhood, many residents were aggravated with the lack of clear answers on when their power would be restored. In some areas, power came back, only to go out again.
Pampanin said that their focus is making sure that residents get back electricity, but “once the power comes back on, it’s not like, ‘Mission accomplished, let’s move on.’”
“I don’t think the city was prepared, in many ways, to handle what happened this weekend,” he said.
Environmentalists warned that the problem is not going to go away. “What we’re experiencing now — we’re going to see a lot more of it in the future, said Jonathan Parfrey, executive director of the nonprofit Climate Resolve and a former DWP commissioner.
“It’s not just that heat affects the transformers, that heat is surging through the distribution system. It’s the demand. It’s everyone firing up their air conditioners and refrigerators laboring more because it takes more electricity to cool down the Jell-O,” he added.
Parfrey argued that as climate change drives up temperatures, L.A. needs to find ways to reduce demand for electricity, including installing cooler pavement and planting trees to reduce urban temperatures.
“Just telling people to stop cooling themselves down — I don’t think that’s a good strategy,” Parfrey said. “People are going to fire up the AC when it gets above 100 degrees.”
L.A. leaders gave their approval two years ago to a series of rate hikes meant to help repair and replace aging infrastructure. The DWP has repeatedly fallen short of annual goals for reducing the frequency and duration of power outages, despite replacing more than 3,000 electrical poles and more than 900 distribution transformers in the last budget year, according to data on its website.