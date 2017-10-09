Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Petrolia

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Monday morning two miles from Petrolia, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:10 a.m. PDT at a depth of 10.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 20 miles from Fortuna, 33 miles from Eureka and 37 miles from Bayside, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

