Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near San Juan Bautista

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning six miles from San Juan Bautista, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 7:01 a.m. PST at a depth of 3.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was seven miles from Hollister, 10 miles from Prunedale and 11 miles from Salinas.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

