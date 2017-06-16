Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Westmorland

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Friday morning 16 miles from Westmorland, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 7:14 a.m. PDT at a depth of 6.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 16 miles from Seeley, 17 miles from Ocotillo and 22 miles from El Centro.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

