3.9 earthquake shakes near Malibu

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported at 8:17 p.m. Sunday less than a mile from Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred about four miles from Thousand Oaks, where two residents reported light but prolonged shaking. The side-to-side rocking lasted about 10 seconds, they said: It was “a pretty good rattle.”

The earthquake struck four miles from Westlake Village, seven miles from Agoura Hills and nine miles from Oak Park.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.9 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Quakebot contributed to this post.

