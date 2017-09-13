Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near El Centro

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon five miles from El Centro, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:21 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 8.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was two miles from Imperial, 10 miles from Brawley, 13 miles from Calexico and 17 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

