Earthquake: 5.0 quake strikes near Capetown

A shallow magnitude 5.0 earthquake was reported Thursday morning 37 miles from Capetown, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor off the coast occurred at 8:39 a.m. PST at a depth of 2.5 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 49 miles from Fortuna, 54 miles from Eureka and 60 miles from Arcata.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
