Andrés Alonso withdraws from consideration for L.A. schools job

Alonso is not a prolific Twitter user: As of Friday morning, he'd sent out 152 tweets in more than four years, many of them retweets. He's been active in recent hours, however. Besides the tweets on the L.A. schools job, he called attention to an article he wrote about school-improvement efforts in Argentina and appeared to scold recently hired New York City schools Chancellor Richard Carranza for being openly combative with a group of parents.