Andrés Alonso withdraws from consideration for L.A. schools job

Andrés Alonso, believed to be one of three remaining finalists to lead the Los Angeles school system, has withdrawn from consideration. The remaining known candidates in the confidential search are former investment banker Austin Beutner and interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian.
Alonso, 60, announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday night, saying he had notified the L.A. Unified School District on Monday.
The exit of Alonso, the former Baltimore schools chief, seems to solidify the front-runner status of Beutner, who also was a former L.A. Times publisher and a Los Angeles deputy mayor. He held each of those positions for about a year.
The school board is scheduled to meet next on Tuesday. The board had no meetings this week because of scheduling conflicts, including a long-planned trip to Israel by board Vice President Nick Melvoin.
"To those sending best wishes on the LAUSD superintendent job, I withdrew from the process on Monday, when a possibility emerged — no guarantee — in relation to the school system I first loved," Alonso tweeted Thursday night. "I am grateful to the LAUSD board for its consideration and wish the city the best."
In a follow-up tweet, Alonso, whose Twitter handle is @andantalon, said the district in question is not Baltimore:
"...Love Bmore but not 1st! Baltimore crazy but not that crazy!!!"
He did not immediately offer more clarification, and attempts to reach him Friday morning were not successful.
Alonso is not a prolific Twitter user: As of Friday morning, he'd sent out 152 tweets in more than four years, many of them retweets. He's been active in recent hours, however. Besides the tweets on the L.A. schools job, he called attention to an article he wrote about school-improvement efforts in Argentina and appeared to scold recently hired New York City schools Chancellor Richard Carranza for being openly combative with a group of parents.