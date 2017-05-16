Big interests — charter backers, unions — fight a proxy war over L.A. school board seats

As polls closed Tuesday night, the end of the most expensive school board election in the nation’s history was in sight.

It is also one of the most consequential for Los Angeles’ public school system.

From the moment the candidates filed to seek seats on the Los Angeles Board of Education, the election has been a proxy war between wealthy charter school advocates and public employee unions.

Charter school advocates have spent millions of dollars in an attempt to unseat Steve Zimmer, the incumbent board member representing District 4, which stretches from the Westside to the west San Fernando Valley. The candidate they backed, Nick Melvoin, has benefited from more than $5.69 million in outside spending by pro-charter groups.

In District 6, the east Valley, charter school advocates have pushed for Kelly Gonez, while public service unions have supported Imelda Padilla. Both candidates are running to replace Monica Ratliff, who did not seek reelection.

Tuesday’s election ended a $14-million-plus campaign fueled mostly by outside spending, and charter supporters spent the most, based on figures reported through Monday. But union spending, mainly under the banner of United Teachers Los Angeles, also reached into the millions.

The totals hit historic levels in part because Los Angeles is the largest school system in the country with an elected Board of Education. And political spending seems to increase with each election. Both the teachers union and charter backers also are well entrenched in L.A. and have deep pockets, and both sides played hard to win, aware of the real and symbolic stakes.

“UTLA is probably one of your three most visible and prominent teacher unions in the country,” said Frederick M. Hess, director of Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank. “And they’ve chosen to make this a visible fight. Obviously, you’ve got a whole concentration of prominent progressive charter school supporters in the greater L.A. area. They see this as making a difference on their home turf.”

The outcome is likely to make a difference.

A victory by charter advocates could throw into doubt the job security of L.A. schools Supt. Michelle King, who took office about 14 months ago. New boards frequently want to pick new leadership because the ultimate job of a board is to select and evaluate the superintendent.

Not that any scenario is necessarily rosy for King, who already must navigate board members with different policy agendas while also determining what she most wants to do.

One of her key aims is to increase enrollment to confront a looming budget crisis, which means competing with charter schools for students. To help do this, she plans to launch an online enrollment system, which would help parents discover, find and apply for varied L.A. Unified programs. At present, there are no plans to include charters in that “unified” system.

It isn’t clear that charters want to be part of it, but they do want faster and more complete access to district-owned campuses. And they’d like a larger share of school-construction bonds that are under L.A. Unified control.

Charters are public schools that are exempt from some rules that govern traditional campuses. In L.A., most charters are run by nonprofits and are nonunion.

L.A. Unified has more charters and more charter students than any other school system, but they still account for only about 16% of enrollment. A clear dividing line in the campaign was the extent to which L.A. Unified would authorize new charter schools.

On this issue voters in District 4 had a clear choice.

Zimmer said that he would prefer to limit charter school expansion, when possible, to charters that bring real innovation. He said the district should focus on making sure that existing charters and district-operated schools offer high-quality programs.

Melvoin said he would not limit charter growth but would rely on the market forces of parent choice while also doing his best to make district schools a viable option.

Charter supporters see much room for growth, and they say low-income minorities in schools with low test scores should have more options.

This and other relevant differences between Zimmer and Melvoin frequently were obscured in campaign messages filled with exaggerations and false claims.

The unions spent more than $2.5 million on behalf of Zimmer. This support came from labor groups across the county, with teachers unions spending the most. UTLA anchored this campaign, helped by the National Education Assn., American Federation of Teachers, California Teachers Assn., and California Federation of Teachers.

The spending in District 6 was more evenly matched. Outside spending on behalf of union-backed Imelda Padilla surpassed $2.34 million. For charter-backed Gonez, the outside spending was more than $3.3 million.

Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings, a longtime charter school backer, was particularly active, donating about $5 million since last September to California Charter Schools Assn. Advocates, which coordinated much of the pro-charter spending.

Hastings is a Democrat and represents the wing of that party that is strongly pro-charter.

Other big donors to the pro-charter side were familiar names in Republican circles as well as conservative and anti-union causes. These backers have broad ideological overlap with the Trump administration and his education secretary, Betsy DeVos.

For that reason, union attack ads attempted to link Melvoin with Trump and DeVos and said he was their puppet — though Melvoin’s allies spent plenty of money to remind voters of his Democratic credentials. They also tried to make voters think that Zimmer, a liberal, pro-union Democrat, was actually a Trump confederate.

Anti-Zimmer mailers also characterized him as a gun-happy militant, a protector of pedophiles and the mastermind of the iPads-for-all debacle — none of which was true.

Many voters talked of being both confused and annoyed by the profusion of campaign messages.

The Zimmer versus Melvoin contest embodied real differences in part because a challenger, talking of the need for change, faced an incumbent, who focused on progress and the need for stability.

Gonez and Padilla were both newcomers, battling for a seat that opened up when incumbent Monica Ratliff decided not to run for reelection.

They had similar messages and voiced support for all kinds of schools and for employee unions.

Whatever their allegiance, the winners of the board seats will confront an ocean of challenges, including the seemingly inevitable growth of charters and the strain that places both on the district budget and its ability to serve students at its own schools.