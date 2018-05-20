Stalls, stops and breakdowns: Problems plague push for electric buses

Under Garcetti's policies, Metro decided to electrify two bus routes and last year sought bids for 40-foot and 60-foot buses potentially worth more than $200 million. Staff evaluations released to The Times show that while technical issues were raised for all of the bidders, BYD's evaluations alone included harsh criticism and skepticism that the company could follow through on its promises of improved quality and performance. The scoring sheets contained comments that BYD was "unable to clearly articulate" how it could meet Metro's needs and that it posed the "highest risk" of failure among its competitors.