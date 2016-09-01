Donald Trump, Mexican president split over talk of border wall

Good morning. It is Thursday, Sept. 1. Built in 1933, this Hancock Park home has a secret room in the library. It could be yours for just $4.6 million. Here's what is happening in the Golden State:

TOP STORIES

Lost in translation

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump met with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday, an interesting turn of events given the GOP candidate’s references to Mexicans as rapists, drug dealers and criminals. What did the two sides have to say about Trump’s plan to build a wall at the border and have Mexico pay for it? Trump says they didn’t discuss who would pay, but Peña Nieto wrote on Twitter, “At the beginning of the conversation with Donald Trump, I made it clear that Mexico will not pay for the wall.” Los Angeles Times

Saving the Earth

Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders broke through a two-year impasse in reaching a compromise on how to spend cap-and-trade funds. The plan calls for $900 million to be spent on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “It directs hundreds of millions where it’s needed most — to help disadvantaged communities, curb dangerous super pollutants and cut petroleum use — while saving some for the future,” Brown said. Los Angeles Times

Allowing ‘granny flats’

The city of Los Angeles is on the cusp of grandfathering in hundreds of “granny flat units,” secondary living structures tucked behind homes. Lawmakers also asked the Planning Department to draft new rules on the units that take into consideration the varying needs of neighborhoods. Los Angeles Times

FRAMED: A MYSTERY IN SIX PARTS

The Prosecutor: Kent and Jill Easter believed they would get a heads-up if prosecutors filed charges against them, but Christopher Duff with the district attorney’s office had other ideas. Here is the fourth installment in reporter Christopher Goffard’s six-part series titled “Framed.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. AT LARGE

Local dialect: Hot set. Surface streets. Duuude. Toooootally. And other linguistic gifts from Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times

Calling artists: Why a Hollywood talent agency is opening an art space in downtown L.A. Just don’t call it a gallery. New York Times

Mid-air crash: Thirty years ago, an Aeroméxico airliner and a small plane crashed in the air above Cerritos. The crash and death of 82 people, in the air and on the ground, became a pivotal moment in aviation safety. Orange County Register

Down and out in Beverly Hills: Sandra Spagnoli is Beverly Hills’ top cop — and the first woman to hold that job in this town. She’s working with a social worker to address homelessness in the 90210 and notes that the city has a “pay-to-stay” jail cell that allows inmates to bring in their own food. Vogue

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Swipe right: Rep. Loretta Sanchez, a Democrat, has made a shift to the right in her campaign for the U.S. Senate. She’s appeared on conservative talk radio in San Diego and ventured to Shasta Lake to talk with ranchers about water. “Amid California’s historic Democrat-versus-Democrat U.S. Senate race, those events and a string of others offer clear signs of Sanchez’s effort to court the fertile field of Republicans, independents and moderates who feel disenfranchised by having two Democrats on the Senate ballot.” Los Angeles Times

Marital split: California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu and his wife, Ann O’Leary, are getting divorced. O’Leary is a top advisor to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Liu is now dating San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim. San Francisco Chronicle

CRIME AND COURTS

Drug abuse: In Bakersfield, the abuse of opioids and anti-anxiety drugs is taking a toll, particularly on white women. Washington Post

Cost of security: Former L.A. City Councilman Dennis Zine is suing the city of Los Angeles, arguing that allowing on-duty cops to provide security at L.A. Rams games is an illegal gift of public funds. Zine was a longtime LAPD officer and announced his lawsuit at the police union’s headquarters. Los Angeles Times

Friends of the court: Musician Pharrell Williams is appealing a $5.3-million judgment against him and Robin Thicke that was handed down after a jury found the song “Blurred Lines” lifted from a 1977 Marvin Gaye hit. Now, more than 200 musicians have signed a legal brief in support of their colleagues. Los Angeles Times