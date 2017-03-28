Strip mall fire leaves two dead in South Los Angeles

Arson investigators are probing the cause of a fire that left two people dead Tuesday in a one-story strip mall in South Los Angeles, according to officials.

The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at a discount store at 4709 S. Broadway, according to Margaret Stewart, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters pulled a man and a woman from the burning building. They were listed in grave condition and taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

The identity of the victims is not yet known, officials said.

