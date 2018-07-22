Deadly fires continues destructive path, gets closer to Yosemite

The deadly Ferguson fire continued its march toward Yosemite National Park this weekend, growing significantly to more than 30,000 acres.
The explosive fire is eating through dead and dying trees in the forest and has prompted evacuations in its wake. Highway 140 is closed.
The fire started July 13 and claimed a firefighter’s life in its first day when a bulldozer tumbled down a hillside during the building of a defensive line. The flames have pushed south and east along a south fork of the Merced River, but along the way they’ve crawled over ridge tops and into groves of dead wood east of Yosemite.
Two other firefighters have been injured.
Crews have been preparing defensive positions ahead of the fire’s path and preparing other areas for burn operations that would eliminate potential fuel. In the last few days, the flames have reached the groves of dead pines that were victims to California’s brutal drought and massive bark-beetle infestation that have killed tens of millions of trees in recent years.
In those patches of land, crews aren’t just watching out for fire, but falling trees or branches.
The fire is 6% contained as of Sunday.
The battle comes as a heat wave is about to hit Southern California. Los Angeles County officials have issued a warning for next week, when they expect temperatures to soar.
High temperatures are forecast to arrive Monday. The alert covers areas prone to dangerous summertime heat. They include downtown Los Angeles, the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley and the Pomona area.
The National Weather Service is forecasting record-breaking highs and has issued a heat advisory until Thursday evening.
Inland temperatures are expected to hover in the 90s for much of the week and will probably hit 100 on Wednesday. Temperatures along the coast will be in the mid-80s.
County officials have asked schools and summer camps to take special precautions, such as limiting outdoor activities to mornings and evenings.