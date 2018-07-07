Goleta devastated by brush fire as record heat burns a path of destruction

Firefighters on Saturday were battling a destructive fire that snaked through a hillside area of Goleta, one of several blazes that destroyed homes amid a record-setting heat wave in Southern California.
Fire personnel spent the night and morning in pitched battle against the Holiday fire, which exploded Friday night amid 100-degree temperatures and dangerous “sundowner” winds that made the blaze impossible to control.
Santa Barbara County said 20 structures had burned and 2,000 people were evacuated. The fire had burned 50 to 80 acres and was 5% contained, officials said at a morning briefing. No injuries were reported.
The county issued a local emergency declaration, saying the fire “is causing conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons.”
The blaze moved so fast that some residents struggled to get out of the hillside community, and 911 lines were jammed with calls. It was burning north of Cathedral Oaks Road, west of Fairview Avenue and east to Patterson Avenue.
The Holiday fire is the latest event in a destructive year in Santa Barbara County at the hands of Mother Nature. In December, the Thomas fire, the largest wildfire on record in California, ripped through Montecito, Carpinteria and other coastal cities, destroying several homes. Then in January, mudslides in the same area killed 20 people and destroyed still more homes.
Friday marked a grim beginning to what fire officials have warned will be another year of extreme fire danger, as much of Southern California remains under drought conditions. Last year was the worst fire season on record in the state, with thousands of homes lost and dozens killed — from Northern California wine country south to Los Angeles and San Diego counties.
The fire in Goleta was fueled by sundowner winds — notorious in the region and responsible for many of the area’s most devastating fires over the years — as well as record temperatures that stayed above 100 degrees well into Friday night.
Goleta was one of numerous flashpoints Friday as fires broke out across Southern California amid record-setting heat.
Firefighters battled blazes in Alpine, Camp Pendleton, the San Fernando Valley, Cajon Pass, Forest Falls and Montecito Heights.
The Alpine fire hopscotched through parched canyons, destroying 20 structures and scorching more than 400 acres, officials said. One firefighter was taken to a hospital with facial burns and was reported in good condition.
The blaze in Alpine, dubbed the West fire, was first reported about 11:20 a.m. south of Interstate 8 near the West Willows Road offramp. Pushed by winds gusting up to 19 mph, it had consumed 150 acres by 1 p.m. and 350 acres by 2:30 p.m.
Citing high temperatures, low humidity and erratic winds — “conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property” — Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency because of the fire.
Several of the homes lost in the West fire were at Alpine Oaks Estates, a 66-space mobile home park on Alpine Boulevard near the Cleveland National Forest. Officials said an undetermined number of other houses had been destroyed or damaged along the community’s winding roads, many of them set alight in spot fires caused by swirling embers.
“There are homes that are perfectly untouched, and others that are burned to the ground,” said Bill Paskle, chief of the Alpine Fire Protection District.
An overnight shelter was set up at Los Coches Creek Middle School on Dunbar Lane.
“We just grabbed everything you can’t replace or re-buy,” said Ben Stanfill, who was at the shelter late in the day after a frantic evacuation of his mother’s house. “My grandma’s photographs, the cat, my sister’s Mickey Mouse teddy bear she’s had since she was little.”
The house was not in the mandatory evacuation zone, but the family just wanted to be safe, Stanfill said. He didn’t know how close the flames had come.
“Now we just wait and see,” he said, sitting on a rock outside the shelter, sweating.
Many parts of Southern California hit new high-temperature marks Friday, with a few spots reaching the hottest readings recorded. Among the places that set records were Van Nuys Airport (117 degrees), Burbank Airport (114), Santa Ana (114) and Ramona (115), according to the National Weather Service.
The heat wave continues Saturday, but temperatures will be lower than on Friday.
Temperatures are expected to hit the 80s along the coast and above 100 degrees inland. Interior valley and desert areas could top 110.
