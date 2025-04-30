55,000 L.A. County workers have stopped working. Here’s what to expect

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



55,000 L.A. County workers go on strike

Los Angeles County’s government boasts more than 100,000 workers — and more than half of them stopped working this week.

Roughly 55,000 county employees are taking part in a two-day strike called by their local Service Employees International Union, SEIU 721. The mass work stoppage began at 7 p.m. Monday and is slated to run through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Until then, county residents are experiencing delays in an array of county services and departments, along with closures of parks, libraries and healthcare clinics. Law enforcement and first responder services will not be affected, according to county officials.

Hospitals will remain open, The Times’ Rebecca Ellis reported Tuesday , though “wildfire beach debris cleanup may be paused [and] public service counters at the Hall of Administration could be shut down.”

SEIU Local 721 striking workers rally and march in downtown Los Angles on April 29, 2025. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

According to the county’s website , other potential effects include:



Delays at Animal Care & Control sites, including pet adoptions, reunifications and licensing

Delays at the District Attorney’s Victim Services Bureau

“Significantly reduced personnel” at the Department of Medical Examiner, with “possible delays of essential and emergency services”

Delays in Public Works’ response to service requests, including trash and encampment issues

Taxpayers seeking assistance from the Treasurer & Tax Collector’s office “may experience increased wait times to speak to a customer service representative over the telephone and in person”

Thousands of striking workers donned their royal purple T-shirts on Tuesday as they gathered for a rally at the county Hall of Administration, followed by a march through downtown L.A. Fourteen union members were arrested for refusing to disperse, an SEIU spokesperson told The Times.

Why are workers striking?

“Union leaders said the impetus for the strike was a string of 44 labor law violations allegedly committed by the county, including retaliation and contracting out work that’s supposed to be done by union members,” Rebecca explained.

This marks the first time all of SIEU’s L.A. County members have walked off the job, according to union officials, who accuse county leaders of failing to negotiate a new contract in good faith.

A woman dances with tens of thousands of striking SEIU Local 721 members in downtown Los Angeles on April 29, 2025. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

SEIU 721’s contract with the county expired in March and the union says county officials proposed an insultingly low pay increase after initially offering zero raises.

“This is the workforce that got LA County through emergency after emergency: the January wildfires, public health emergencies, mental health emergencies, social service emergencies and more,” David Green, SEIU 721’s executive director and president, said in a statement ahead of the historic strike. “From the San Fernando Valley to the San Gabriel Valley, from the foothills to the beaches, all across LA County, we get the job done. That’s why we have had it with the labor law violations and demand respect for our workers.”

County leaders have balked at substantial pay increases, citing a precarious financial outlook complicated by recent wildfire costs , the loss of federal grants and an unprecedented $4-billion settlement for sex abuse claims.

“I know that the importance of these workers will be felt,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement shared on Bluesky . “I hold out hope that both sides can come together so that SEIU workers can have a fair contract, even in the midst of our budget challenges.”

And as Rebecca noted, more labor disputes are brewing “as other unions have begun to publicly chastise the L.A. County Board of Supervisors for offers made at the bargaining table.”

Today’s top stories

A view of the East Block at San Quentin. Thousands of drug tests given to California inmates gave false results last year. Prison advocates worry that parole decisions were tainted. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of California prisoners falsely tested positive for opioids. Did it cost them their freedom?



The tests were done as part of inmates’ drug treatment programs and included in their medical records.

But attorneys representing the prisoners said the test results were also included in inmates’ parole hearing records as a result, meaning hundreds or thousands of parole hearings could be unfairly swayed by incorrect test results.

ACLU sues to halt Trump administration attacks on Head Start child-care program



The lawsuit alleges that the Department of Health and Human Services has taken measures to dismantle Head Start without congressional approval.

It also alleges that guidance to eliminate DEI efforts has been unclear and confusing.

California and other states sue Trump administration to block cuts to AmeriCorps



Volunteers across California have been informed that their programs have been terminated, as AmeriCorps carries out sweeping cuts.

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said the cuts threaten critical services, and the Trump administration is breaking the law by axing a program funded by Congress.

What else is going on



This morning’s must reads

Vintage Japanese Motor Union co-founder Savant Young in the Boyle Heights clubhouse. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

The hidden vintage Japanese car club that’s redefining car culture in L.A.

Vintage Japanese Motor Union, a thriving community of car enthusiasts, is dedicated to preserving and celebrating pre-1975 smog-exempt cars. Gatherings often draw hundreds of vintage cars that line the block like a retro film set. The VJMU clubhouse, a car lover’s paradise that blends a vintage aesthetic with the hands-on feel of a working auto shop, welcomes anyone wanting to relax and hang out with other car folks.

Other must reads



For your downtime

Carnal’s brunch-only lobster toast smothers avocado, pickled onions and lobster in a salsa macha hollandaise. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... your photo of the day

Bob Gurr says he was inspired by sci-fi franchise “Buck Rogers” in designing the Disneyland Monorail. (David Fouts / For The Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times contributor David Fouts at the Tujunga home of Bob Gurr, who helped shape Disneyland and designed many of the park’s amusement rides, including its Autopia cars, monorail and the Matterhorn Bobsleds.

